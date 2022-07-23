Spin Angular Momentum

Spin angular momentum is an intrinsic form of angular momentum carried by particles, such as electrons. It is quantized and can take on values that are integer or half-integer multiples of the reduced Planck constant (ħ). For electrons, the spin quantum number is 1/2, leading to two possible spin states: +ħ/2 and -ħ/2, which correspond to 'spin up' and 'spin down' respectively.