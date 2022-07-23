Understand the relationship between the current and voltage in a p-n junction diode. The current through a diode is given by the Shockley diode equation: I = I_s (e^(qV / kT) - 1) , where I is the current, I_s is the reverse saturation current, q is the charge of an electron, V is the forward-bias voltage, k is Boltzmann's constant, and T is the temperature in kelvins.