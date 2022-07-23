Textbook Question
A forward-bias voltage of mV produces a positive current of mA through a junction at K. What does the positive current become if the forward-bias voltage is reduced to mV?
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A forward-bias voltage of mV produces a positive current of mA through a junction at K. What does the positive current become if the forward-bias voltage is reduced to mV?
Suppose a piece of very pure germanium is to be used as a light detector by observing, through the absorption of photons, the increase in conductivity resulting from generation of electron–hole pairs. If each pair requires eV of energy, what is the maximum wavelength that can be detected? In what portion of the spectrum does it lie?
At a temperature of K, a certain junction has a saturation current mA. Find the current at this temperature when the voltage is (i) mV, (ii) mV, (iii) mV, and (iv) mV.