A forward-bias voltage of mV produces a positive current of mA through a junction at K. What does the positive current become if the forward-bias voltage is reduced to mV?
At a temperature of K, a certain junction has a saturation current mA. Find the current at this temperature when the voltage is (i) mV, (ii) mV, (iii) mV, and (iv) mV.
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Key Concepts
p-n Junction
Saturation Current (IS)
Diode Equation
Suppose a piece of very pure germanium is to be used as a light detector by observing, through the absorption of photons, the increase in conductivity resulting from generation of electron–hole pairs. If each pair requires eV of energy, what is the maximum wavelength that can be detected? In what portion of the spectrum does it lie?
The maximum wavelength of light that a certain silicon photocell can detect is 1.11 mm. (b) Explain why pure silicon is opaque.
At the Fermi temperature , (see Exercise ). When , what is the probability that a state with energy is occupied?
Pure germanium has a band gap of eV. The Fermi energy is in the middle of the gap. For temperatures of K, K, and K, calculate the probability that a state at the bottom of the conduction band is occupied.