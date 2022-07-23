Silver has a Fermi energy of eV. Calculate the electron contribution to the molar heat capacity at constant volume of silver, , at K. Express your result as a multiple of .
Calculate the density of states for the free-electron model of a metal if eV and cm3. Express your answer in units of states per electron volt.
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Key Concepts
Density of States
Free-Electron Model
Energy and Volume Relationship
At the Fermi temperature , (see Exercise ). When , what is the probability that a state with energy is occupied?
The average kinetic energy of an ideal-gas atom or molecule is , where is the Kelvin temperature (Chapter ). The rotational inertia of the H2 molecule is kg-m2. What is the value of for which equals the energy separation between the and energy levels of H2? What does this tell you about the number of H2 molecules in the level at room temperature?
Pure germanium has a band gap of eV. The Fermi energy is in the middle of the gap. For temperatures of K, K, and K, calculate the probability that a state at the bottom of the conduction band is occupied.
The maximum wavelength of light that a certain silicon photocell can detect is mm. What is the energy gap (in electron volts) between the valence and conduction bands for this photocell?
Potassium bromide (KBr) has a density of kg/m3 and the same crystal structure as NaCl. The mass of a potassium atom is kg, and the mass of a bromine atom is kg. Calculate the average spacing between adjacent atoms in a KBr crystal.