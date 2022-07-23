The average kinetic energy of an ideal-gas atom or molecule is ( 3 2 ) k T \(\left\)(\(\frac\)32\(\right\))kT , where T T is the Kelvin temperature (Chapter 18 18 ). The rotational inertia of the H 2 molecule is 4.6 × 10 − 48 4.6\(\times\)10^{-48} kg-m2. What is the value of T T for which ( 3 2 ) k T \(\left\)(\(\frac\)32\(\right\))kT equals the energy separation between the l = 0 l = 0 and l = 1 l = 1 energy levels of H 2 ? What does this tell you about the number of H 2 molecules in the l = 1 l = 1 level at room temperature?