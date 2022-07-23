Suppose a piece of very pure germanium is to be used as a light detector by observing, through the absorption of photons, the increase in conductivity resulting from generation of electron–hole pairs. If each pair requires eV of energy, what is the maximum wavelength that can be detected? In what portion of the spectrum does it lie?
Silver has a Fermi energy of eV. Calculate the electron contribution to the molar heat capacity at constant volume of silver, , at K. Express your result as a multiple of .
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Fermi Energy
Molar Heat Capacity at Constant Volume (CV)
Debye Model
Calculate the density of states for the free-electron model of a metal if eV and cm3. Express your answer in units of states per electron volt.
At the Fermi temperature , (see Exercise ). When , what is the probability that a state with energy is occupied?
Pure germanium has a band gap of eV. The Fermi energy is in the middle of the gap. For temperatures of K, K, and K, calculate the probability that a state at the bottom of the conduction band is occupied.
The maximum wavelength of light that a certain silicon photocell can detect is mm. What is the energy gap (in electron volts) between the valence and conduction bands for this photocell?
Potassium bromide (KBr) has a density of kg/m3 and the same crystal structure as NaCl. The mass of a potassium atom is kg, and the mass of a bromine atom is kg. Calculate the average spacing between adjacent atoms in a KBr crystal.