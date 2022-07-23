What is the total kinetic energy of the decay products when an upsilon particle at rest decays to ?
The spectrum of the sodium atom is detected in the light from a distant galaxy. If the -nm line is redshifted to nm, at what speed is the galaxy receding from the earth?
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Key Concepts
Redshift
Doppler Effect
Speed Calculation
The spectrum of the sodium atom is detected in the light from a distant galaxy. Use the Hubble law to calculate the distance of the galaxy from the earth.
In which of the following reactions or decays is strangeness conserved? In each case, explain your reasoning.
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
If a at rest decays into a proton and a , what is the total kinetic energy of the decay products?
In an experiment done in a laboratory on the earth, the wavelength of light emitted by a hydrogen atom in the to transition is nm. In the light emitted by the quasar 3C273 (see Problem ), this spectral line is redshifted to nm. Assume the redshift is described by Eq. () and use the Hubble law to calculate the distance in light-years of this quasar from the earth.