Step 5: Analyze reaction (d): p + K⁻ → Λ⁰ + π⁰. The proton (p) has a strangeness of 0, the K⁻ meson has a strangeness of -1, the Λ⁰ baryon has a strangeness of -1, and the π⁰ meson has a strangeness of 0. The total strangeness in the initial state is -1 (0 + -1), and the total strangeness in the final state is also -1 (-1 + 0). Strangeness is conserved, so this reaction likely occurs via the strong interaction.