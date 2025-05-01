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x=−32x=-\(\frac\)32x=−23
x=0x=0x=0
x=32x=\(\frac\)32x=23
x=3x=3x=3
Master Solving Equations Involving 2 Absolute Values Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Solve the following equations.
(A) 2∣x∣=102\(\left\)|x\(\right\)|=10
(B) ∣3x−5∣−6=2\(\left\)|3x-5\(\right\)|-6=2
(C) 0.4∣3y+2∣=3.60.4\(\left\)|3y+2\(\right\)|=3.6
Solve the following equations with absolute value.
(A) 3∣4x+1∣+7=23\(\left\)|4x+1\(\right\)|+7=2
Solve the following equations with 2 absolute values.
(A) ∣3x+4∣=∣−2x+7∣\(\left\)|3x+4\(\right\)|=\(\left\)|-2x+7\(\right\)|
(B) ∣2x−34∣=∣x+12∣\(\left\)|\(\frac{2x-3}{4}\]\right\)|=\(\left\)|x+\(\frac\)12\(\right\)|