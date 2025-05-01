Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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y={14,−383}y=\(\left\]\lbrace\)14,-\(\frac{38}{3}\[\right\]\rbrace\)y={14,−338}
y={73,−113}y=\(\left\[\lbrace\]\frac\)73,-\(\frac{11}{3}\[\right\]\rbrace\)y={37,−311}
y={−73,113}y=\(\left\]\lbrace\)-\(\frac\)73,\(\frac{11}{3}\[\right\]\rbrace\)y={−37,311}
y={−14,383}y=\(\left\]\lbrace\)-14,\(\frac{38}{3}\[\right\]\rbrace\)y={−14,338}
Master Solving Equations Involving 2 Absolute Values Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Solve the following equations.
(A) 2∣x∣=102\(\left\)|x\(\right\)|=10
(B) ∣3x−5∣−6=2\(\left\)|3x-5\(\right\)|-6=2
Solve the following equations with absolute value.
(A) 3∣4x+1∣+7=23\(\left\)|4x+1\(\right\)|+7=2
(B) 5∣6x−9∣+3=35\(\left\)|6x-9\(\right\)|+3=3
Solve the following equations with 2 absolute values.
(A) ∣3x+4∣=∣−2x+7∣\(\left\)|3x+4\(\right\)|=\(\left\)|-2x+7\(\right\)|
(B) ∣2x−34∣=∣x+12∣\(\left\)|\(\frac{2x-3}{4}\]\right\)|=\(\left\)|x+\(\frac\)12\(\right\)|