Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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x={35,−11}x=\(\left\]\lbrace\[\frac\)35,-11\(\right\]\rbrace\)x={53,−11}
x={3,−11}x=\(\left\[\lbrace\)3,-11\(\right\]\rbrace\)x={3,−11}
x={35,3}x=\(\left\]\lbrace\[\frac\)35,3\(\right\]\rbrace\)x={53,3}
x={−35,3}x=\(\left\[\lbrace\)-\(\frac\)35,3\(\right\]\rbrace\)x={−53,3}
Master Solving Equations Involving 2 Absolute Values Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Solve the following equations.
(A) 2∣x∣=102\(\left\)|x\(\right\)|=10
(B) ∣3x−5∣−6=2\(\left\)|3x-5\(\right\)|-6=2
(C) 0.4∣3y+2∣=3.60.4\(\left\)|3y+2\(\right\)|=3.6
Solve the following equations with absolute value.
(A) 3∣4x+1∣+7=23\(\left\)|4x+1\(\right\)|+7=2
(B) 5∣6x−9∣+3=35\(\left\)|6x-9\(\right\)|+3=3
Solve the following equations with 2 absolute values.
(B) ∣2x−34∣=∣x+12∣\(\left\)|\(\frac{2x-3}{4}\]\right\)|=\(\left\)|x+\(\frac\)12\(\right\)|