Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
Improve your experience by picking them
g−1={(1,23),(14,35),(17,49),(110,611)}g^{-1}={\(\left\[\lbrace\)(1,\(\frac\)23),\(\left\)(\(\frac\)14,\(\frac\)35\(\right\)),(\(\frac\)17,\(\frac\)49),(\(\frac{1}{10}\),\(\frac{6}{11}\))\(\right\]\rbrace\)}
g−1={(23,1),(35,14),(49,17),(611,110)}g^{-1}={\(\left\[\lbrace\)(\(\frac\)23,1),\(\left\)(\(\frac\)35,\(\frac\)14\(\right\)),(\(\frac\)49,\(\frac\)17),(\(\frac{6}{11}\),\(\frac{1}{10}\))\(\right\]\rbrace\)}
g−1={(32,1),(53,4),(94,7),(116,10)}g^{-1}={\(\left\[\lbrace\)(\(\frac\)32,1),(\(\frac\)53,4),(\(\frac\)94,7),(\(\frac{11}{6}\),10)\(\right\]\rbrace\)}
The function is not one-to-one.
Master One to One Functions Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Which of the following is the graph of a one-to-one function?
Consider the following relations. Which is a one-to-one function?
Consider the set of ordered pairs. Verify if it is one-to-one. If so, find its inverse.
f={(2,9),(4,11),(6,15),(8,20)}f={\(\left\[\lbrace\)(2,9),(4,11),(6,15),(8,20)\(\right\]\rbrace\)}