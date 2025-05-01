Consider the set of ordered pairs. Verify if it is one-to-one. If so, find its inverse.

g = { ( 1 , 3 2 ) , ( 4 , 5 3 ) , ( 7 , 9 4 ) , ( 10 , 11 6 ) } g={\(\left\[\lbrace\)(1,\(\frac\)32),(4,\(\frac\)53),(7,\(\frac\)94),(10,\(\frac{11}{6}\))\(\right\]\rbrace\)}