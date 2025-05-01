Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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z=±72z=\(\pm\]\frac\)72z=±27
z=−12z=-\(\frac\)12z=−21 and z=72z=\(\frac\)72z=27
z=−12z=-\(\frac\)12z=−21 and z=27z=\(\frac\)27z=72
z=−27z=-\(\frac\)27z=−72 and z=72z=\(\frac\)72z=27
Master Using The Square Root Property Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Solve each quadratic equation using the square root property.
2y2=542y^2=54
3x2+3=513x^2+3=51
Solve each quadratic equation. If roots are not real, use ii.
2x2+18=02x^2+18=0
w24+8=0\(\frac{w^2}{4}\)+8=0
(3z−1)2+5=0\(\left\)(3z-1\(\right\))^2+5=0