Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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w=±42iw=\(\pm\)4\(\sqrt\)2i
w=±4iw=\(\pm\)4i
w=±4w=\(\pm\)4
w=±42w=\(\pm\)4\(\sqrt\)2
Master Using The Square Root Property Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Solve each quadratic equation using the square root property.
2y2=542y^2=54
3x2+3=513x^2+3=51
(2z−3)2=16\(\left\)(2z-3\(\right\))^2=16
Solve each quadratic equation. If roots are not real, use ii.
2x2+18=02x^2+18=0
(3z−1)2+5=0\(\left\)(3z-1\(\right\))^2+5=0