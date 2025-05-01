Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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12 ft 7 in\(\text{12 ft 7 in}\)
13 ft 5 in\(\text{13 ft 5 in}\)
12 ft 11 in\(\text{12 ft 11 in}\)
13 ft 7 in\(\text{13 ft 7 in}\)
Master Conversions: US Length Example 4 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Fill in the blank to convert as indicated.
13,200ft=13,200ft=_{}__ mi
2.5mi=2.5\(\operatorname{\mathrm{mi}\)}=__ yd
Perform the indicated operation.
5 yd 2 ft + 7 ft 1 ft
21 yd 2 ft×521\(\text{ yd 2 ft}\]\times\)5
168 mi ÷ 6\(\text{168 mi ÷ 6}\)