Prealgebra, Beginning Algebra, & Intermediate Algebra
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52\(\frac\)5225
32\(\frac\)3223
23\(\frac\)2332
25\(\frac\)2552
Master Visualizing Fractions Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Determine the value of the following fractions.
023\(\frac{0}{23}\)
−37−37\(\frac{-37}{-37}\)
51\(\frac\)51
140\(\frac{14}{0}\)
Convert the following mixed number to a fraction.
4234\(\frac\)23
6146\(\frac\)14
Convert the following fraction to a mixed number.
439\(\frac{43}{9}\)
−296\(\frac{-29}{6}\)