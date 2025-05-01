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Multiple Choice
Which policy attempts to reduce SES-based educational inequality before children enter formal schooling?
A
School choice and voucher programs.
B
No Child Left Behind.
C
Young Scholars in America Act.
D
Head Start.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of SES-based educational inequality, which refers to disparities in educational outcomes linked to socioeconomic status (SES). These inequalities often begin before formal schooling starts.
Step 2: Identify policies aimed at reducing these inequalities before children enter formal schooling. This means focusing on early childhood interventions rather than programs targeting school-age children.
Step 3: Review the given options and categorize them based on when they intervene: 'School choice and voucher programs' and 'No Child Left Behind' primarily affect formal schooling; 'Young Scholars in America Act' is less commonly known but generally targets older students.
Step 4: Recognize that 'Head Start' is a federal program designed to provide early childhood education, health, nutrition, and parent involvement services to low-income children and families before they enter kindergarten.
Step 5: Conclude that the policy which attempts to reduce SES-based educational inequality before formal schooling is 'Head Start' because it targets early childhood development and readiness for school.
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