During a sensitive medical procedure, a doctor uses technical language, avoids eye contact, and maintains a brisk, professional manner. A symbolic interactionist would interpret this as:
18. Health and Medicine
Theoretical Perspectives on Health and Medicine
Multiple Choice
Imagine you are a social conflict theorist. Which of the following would you be most likely to investigate as a cause of poor health?
A
How air quality in a poor neighborhood is related to asthma morbidity.
B
How a patient's feelings about their illness influence their outcomes.
C
How an individual's economic productivity changes after a diagnosis.
D
How a patient's comfort level with a doctor influences their outcome.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the perspective of social conflict theory, which focuses on how social inequalities and power differentials contribute to various social issues, including health disparities.
Step 2: Identify that social conflict theorists are most interested in structural factors such as economic status, social class, and environmental conditions that create unequal access to resources and opportunities.
Step 3: Analyze each option to see which one highlights a structural inequality or power imbalance affecting health outcomes.
Step 4: Recognize that investigating how air quality in a poor neighborhood relates to asthma morbidity directly addresses environmental injustice and social inequality, key concerns of social conflict theory.
Step 5: Conclude that the option focusing on air quality and asthma in a poor neighborhood aligns best with the social conflict perspective, as it examines how social and economic disparities impact health.
