Imagine you are a social conflict theorist. Which of the following would you be most likely to investigate as a cause of poor health?
Which of the following statements is most in line with conflict theory?
In capitalist systems, all people have equal access to quality care.
Individuals with fewer resources have access to the best quality care due to social welfare programs.
Social welfare programs around healthcare are unimportant because business owners will provide for their workers.
In capitalist systems, access to care is dependent on socioeconomic status.
During a sensitive medical procedure, a doctor uses technical language, avoids eye contact, and maintains a brisk, professional manner. A symbolic interactionist would interpret this as:
Tatianna comes down with mono during her first year of college. Which of the following is not part of the expectations for the sick role?