18. Health and Medicine
Theoretical Perspectives on Health and Medicine
Multiple Choice
During a sensitive medical procedure, a doctor uses technical language, avoids eye contact, and maintains a brisk, professional manner. A symbolic interactionist would interpret this as:
A
Poor medical ethics.
B
An attempt to give the patient anonymity.
C
An attempt to manage social expectations and keep the interaction professional.
D
Evidence of how doctors operate under a profit motive.
1
Step 1: Understand the perspective of symbolic interactionism, which focuses on how individuals create and interpret meanings through social interactions.
Step 2: Analyze the doctor's behavior (using technical language, avoiding eye contact, maintaining a brisk manner) as a form of communication that conveys specific social meanings.
Step 3: Recognize that from a symbolic interactionist viewpoint, these behaviors are strategies to manage the social situation and the expectations of both the doctor and the patient.
Step 4: Interpret the doctor's actions as an attempt to maintain professionalism and control the interaction, rather than as poor ethics or anonymity efforts.
Step 5: Conclude that the symbolic interactionist explanation emphasizes the social construction of roles and meanings in the medical interaction, highlighting how the doctor manages the social context.
views