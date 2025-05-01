Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology43m
- 3. Culture22m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction20m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course46m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family20m
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics21m
- 17. Work and Economy13m
- 18. Health and Medicine18m
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment Coming soon
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change10m
18. Health and Medicine
Theoretical Perspectives on Health and Medicine
Multiple Choice
Tatianna comes down with mono during her first year of college. Which of the following is not part of the expectations for the sick role?
A
Tatianna can email her professor with a doctor's note and ask for an extension on her paper.
B
Tatianna's friends bring her soup.
C
Tatianna is allowed to miss club meetings to rest.
D
Tatianna is given extra responsibilities as treasurer of the running club.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the 'sick role' as defined by sociologist Talcott Parsons. The sick role outlines societal expectations for how individuals behave when they are ill, including rights and obligations.
Step 2: Identify the key components of the sick role: the sick person is exempt from normal social roles, is not responsible for their condition, should try to get well, and should seek and cooperate with medical help.
Step 3: Analyze each option in the problem to see if it fits these components. For example, Tatianna emailing her professor with a doctor's note aligns with the expectation that the sick person seeks help and is exempt from normal duties.
Step 4: Recognize that receiving support from friends and being allowed to miss activities to rest also fit the sick role, as they reflect exemption from normal responsibilities and social support.
Step 5: Determine that being given extra responsibilities contradicts the sick role because it imposes additional duties rather than exempting the person from them, making it the correct answer as the behavior not expected in the sick role.
