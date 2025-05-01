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Multiple Choice
According to Marx, social stratification in capitalist societies is based primarily on:
A
Relationship to means of production.
B
Educational achievement.
C
Occupational prestige.
D
Individual talent, skill, and qualifications.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of social stratification, which refers to the hierarchical arrangement of individuals or groups in a society based on various factors such as wealth, power, and status.
Recognize that Karl Marx's theory of social stratification focuses on economic factors, particularly the ownership and control of the means of production (such as factories, land, and capital).
Identify the two main classes in Marx's theory: the bourgeoisie (owners of the means of production) and the proletariat (workers who sell their labor).
Analyze how Marx argues that the primary basis of social stratification in capitalist societies is the relationship individuals or groups have to the means of production, rather than factors like education, occupational prestige, or individual talents.
Conclude that according to Marx, social class and stratification are fundamentally determined by whether one owns the means of production or must work for those who do.
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