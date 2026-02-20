Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology1h 8m
- 3. Culture44m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction1h 4m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course55m
- 6. Groups and Organizations35m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control43m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.40m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family20m
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics21m
- 17. Work and Economy13m
- 18. Health and Medicine28m
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment20m
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change10m
4. Society and Social Interaction
Theoretical Perspectives on Society
Conflict Perspective: Max Weber Part 2
Hannah Gordils
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
