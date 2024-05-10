11. Graphing Complex Numbers
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. (7 + 2i) + (1 − 4i)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (8 − 3i) − (17 − 7i)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–3, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (6 − 7i)(2 + 5i)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–3, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 5 / 2−i
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. (3 + 2i) − (5 − 7i)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–3, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. ___ ___ 2√−49 + 3√−64
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (3 − 4i)²
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 6 − (−5 + 4i) − (−13 − i)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (7 + 8i)(7 − 8i)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 6 / 5+i
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 8i − (14 − 9i)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 3+4i / 4−2i
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. ___ ___ √−32 − √−18
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. −3i(7i − 5)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. ___ (−2 + √−100)²
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. __ 4 + √−8 / 2
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (−5 + 4i)(3 + i)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (7 − 5i)(−2 − 3i)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (−5 + i)(−5 − i)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (2 + 3i)²
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. 2 / 3 - i
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. 8i / 4−3i
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. ___ √−49
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. ____ √−108
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. ____________ √1² − 4 ⋅ 0.5 ⋅ 5
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. ___ ___ √−64 − √−25
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. ___ ___ 5√−16 + 3√−81
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. __ (−2 + √−4)²
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. __ (−3 − √−7)²
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. ___ −8 + √−32 / 24
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. ___ −5 − √−12 / 48
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. __ __ _ √−8 (√−3 − √5 )
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. __ ___ (3√−5 )( −4√−12 )
Textbook Question
In Exercises 53–58, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (2 − 3i)(1 − i) − (3 − i)(3 + i)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 53–58, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (2 + i)² − (3 − i)²
Textbook Question
In Exercises 53–58, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. ___ ___ 5√−16 + 3√−81
