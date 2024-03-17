0. Review of College Algebra
Functions
State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function?
State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function?
Is the equation a function? If so, rewrite it in function notation and evaluate at .
Is the equation a function? If so, rewrite it in function notation and evaluate at .
Find the domain and range of the following graph (write your answer using interval notation).
Find the domain of . Express your answer using interval notation.
