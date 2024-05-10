Law of Cosines

A surveyor wishes to find the distance across a river while standing on a small island. If she measures distances of ﻿ a = 30 m a=30m a=30m﻿ to one shore, ﻿ c = 60 m c=60m c=60m﻿ to the opposite shore, and an angle of ﻿ B = 100 ° B=100\degree B=100°﻿ between the two shores, find the distance between the two shores.