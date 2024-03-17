1. Measuring Angles
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Find the complement & supplement of a angle.
Complement: ____
Supplement: ____
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
39°
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
42.5°
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
139° 10'
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
174° 50'
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
64.29°
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
85.04°
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
56° 25'
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
122° 37'
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
-47.69°
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
2
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
5
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
3.06
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
0.3417
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
9.84763
Convert each radian measure to degrees. Write answers to the nearest minute. See Example 2(c).
-5.01095
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
tan π/4
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sec π/6
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sin π/2
Find the exact values of s in the given interval that satisfy the given condition.
[0, 2π) ; sin s = -√3/ 2
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
tan 5π/3
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sin 5π/6
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sin (-8π/ 3)
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
sin (-7π/ 6)
Find each exact function value. See Example 3.
tan (-14π/ 3)
Work each problem.
Consider each angle in standard position having the given radian measure. In what quadrant does the terminal side lie?
3
Give an expression that generates all angles coterminal with an angle of π/2 radians. Let n represent any integer.
Through how many radians does the minute hand on a clock rotate in (a) 12 hr and (b) 3 hr?
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b).
60°
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b).
30°
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b).
90°
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b).
150°
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b).
- 300°
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b).
- 315°
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b).
450°
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b).
1800°
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b).
3600°
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b).
- 900°
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π. See Examples 1(a) and 1(b).
- 1800°
Work each problem.
Consider each angle in standard position having the given radian measure. In what quadrant does the terminal side lie?
4
Work each problem.
Consider each angle in standard position having the given radian measure. In what quadrant does the terminal side lie?
-2
Work each problem.
Consider each angle in standard position having the given radian measure. In what quadrant does the terminal side lie?
7
Give an expression that generates all angles coterminal with an angle of π/6 radian. Let n represent any integer.
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π .
45°
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π.
175°
Convert each degree measure to radians. Leave answers as multiples of π.
800°