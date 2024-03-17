4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
Determine the value of without using a calculator or the unit circle.
Given below is the graph of the function . Determine the correct value for b.
The Period for the function is . Determine the correct value of b.
An object in simple harmonic motion has position function s(t), in inches, from an equilibrium point, as follows, where t is time in seconds.
𝒮(t) = 5 cos 2t
What is the amplitude of this motion?
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = sin (x + π/4) is obtained by shifting the graph of y = sin x ______ unit(s) to the ________ (right/left).
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 3 - ¼ cos ⅔ x
Match each function with its graph in choices A–I. (One choice will not be used.)
y = cos (x - π/4)
A. <IMAGE> B. <IMAGE> C. <IMAGE>
D. <IMAGE> E. <IMAGE> F. <IMAGE>
G. <IMAGE> H. <IMAGE> I. <IMAGE>
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 3 cos (x + π/2)
y = -sin (x - 3π/4)
Graph each function over the interval [-2π, 2π]. Give the amplitude. See Example 1.
y = 2 cos x
y = ⅔ sin x
Match each function with its graph in choices A–I. (One choice will not be used.)
y = -1 + cos x
A. <IMAGE> B. <IMAGE> C. <IMAGE>
D. <IMAGE> E. <IMAGE> F. <IMAGE>
G. <IMAGE> H. <IMAGE> I. <IMAGE>
y = -2 sin x
Match each function in Column I with the appropriate description in Column II.
I
y = 3 sin(2x - 4)
II
A. amplitude = 2, period = π/2, phase shift = ¾
B. amplitude = 3, period = π, phase shift = 2
C. amplitude = 4, period = 2π/3, phase shift = ⅔
D. amplitude = 2, period = 2π/3, phase shift = 4⁄3
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = cos (x - π/6) is obtained by shifting the graph of y = cos x ______ unit(s) to the ________ (right/left).
An object in simple harmonic motion has position function s(t), in inches, from an equilibrium point, as follows, where t is time in seconds.
𝒮(t) = 5 cos 2t
What is the period of this motion?
y = -4 sin(3x - 2)
A. amplitude = 2, period = π/2, phase shift = ¾
B. amplitude = 3, period = π, phase shift = 2
C. amplitude = 4, period = 2π/3, phase shift = ⅔
D. amplitude = 2, period = 2π/3, phase shift = 4⁄3
Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = sin ⅔ x
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = -2 cos x
y = sin 3x
Each function graphed is of the form y = c + cos x, y = c + sin x, y = cos(x - d), or y = sin(x - d), where d is the least possible positive value. Determine an equation of the graph.
<IMAGE>
Each function graphed is of the form y = c + cos x, y = c + sin x, y = cos(x - d), or y = sin(x - d), where d is the least possible positive value. Determine an equation of the graph.
<IMAGE>
y = 2 sin ¼ x
Each function graphed is of the form y = c + cos x, y = c + sin x, y = cos(x - d), or y = sin(x - d), where d is the least possible positive value. Determine an equation of the graph.
<IMAGE>
An object in simple harmonic motion has position function s(t), in inches, from an equilibrium point, as follows, where t is time in seconds.
𝒮(t) = 5 cos 2t
What is the frequency?
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = 4 sin x is obtained by stretching the graph of y = sin x vertically by a factor of ________.
y = -2 cos 3x
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 sin (x + π)
y = -¼ cos (½ x + π/2)
Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why.
The graph of y = sec x in Figure 37 suggests that sec(-x) = sec x for all x in the domain of sec x.
y = -2 sin 2 πx
y = 3 cos [π/2 (x - ½)]
y = ½ cos π x
y = 2 - sin(3x - π/5)
y = π sin πx
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = cos (x - π/2 )
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = -3 sin x is obtained by stretching the graph of y = sin x by a factor of ________ and reflecting across the ________-axis.
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = -½ cos (πx - π)
Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
<IMAGE>
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = sin (x + π/4)
Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
<IMAGE>
Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
<IMAGE>
Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts.
<IMAGE>
Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
<IMAGE>
Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts.
<IMAGE>
Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
<IMAGE>
Graph each function over a one-period interval. See Example 3.
y = (3/2) sin [2(x + π/4)]
Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
<IMAGE>
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = -4 sin(2x - π)
y = 2 sin 2x
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = 6 + 3 sin x is obtained by shifting the graph of y = 3 sin x ________ unit(s) __________ (up/down).
Graph each function over a two-period interval. See Example 4.
y = -3 + 2 sin x
Graph each function over a two-period interval. See Example 4.
y = -1 - 2 cos 5x
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = 1 - 2 cos ((1/2)x)
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = -2 + (1/2) sin 3x
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = -5 + 2 cos x is obtained by shifting the graph of y = 2 cos x ________ unit(s) __________ (up/down).
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = sin [2(x + π/4) ] + 1/2
y = -½ cos 3x
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = 3 + 5 cos (x + π/5) is obtained by shifting the graph of y = cos x horizontally ________ unit(s) to the __________, (right/left) stretching it vertically by a factor of ________, and then shifting it vertically ________ unit(s) __________. (up/down)
y = 2 sin 5x
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = -2 + 3 cos (x - π/6) is obtained by shifting the graph of y = cos x horizontally ________ unit(s) to the __________, (right/left) stretching it vertically by a factor of ________, and then shifting it vertically ________ unit(s) __________. (up/down)
Match each function with its graph in choices A–I. (One choice will not be used.)
y = sin (x - π/4)
A. <IMAGE> B. <IMAGE> C. <IMAGE>
D. <IMAGE> E. <IMAGE> F. <IMAGE>
G. <IMAGE> H. <IMAGE> I. <IMAGE>
y = 1 + 2 sin ¼ x