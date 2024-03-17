6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Use the even-odd identities to evaluate the expression.
Use the even-odd identities to evaluate the expression.
Select the expression with the same value as the given expression.
Select the expression with the same value as the given expression.
Use the Pythagorean identities to rewrite the expression as a single term.
Use the Pythagorean identities to rewrite the expression with no fraction.
Identify the most helpful first step in verifying the identity.
Identify the most helpful first step in verifying the identity.
Use identities to write each expression in terms of sin θ and cos θ, and then simplify so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only.
csc θ - sin θ
Use identities to write each expression in terms of sin θ and cos θ, and then simplify so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only.
csc² θ + sec² θ
Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.
sec x/csc x + csc x/sec x
Work each problem.
Given tan x = -5⁄4, where π/2< x < π, use the trigonometric identities to find cot x, csc x and sec x.
Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.
cos β(sec β + csc β)
Work each problem.
Find the exact values of sin x, cos x, and tan x, for x = π/12 , using
a. difference identities
b. half-angle identities.
Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.
cos x/sec x + sin x/csc x
For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
sin 35°
Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.
(tan x + cot x)²
For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
-sin 35°
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity.
2. csc x = ____
Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.
(1 + tan θ)² - 2 tan θ
For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
cos 75°
Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.
1/( sin α - 1) - 1/(sin α + 1)
For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
sin 300°
For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
cos(-55°)
Factor each trigonometric expression.
(tan x + cot x)² - (tan x - cot x)²
Factor each trigonometric expression.
4 tan² β + tan β - 3
Factor each trigonometric expression.
cot⁴ x + 3 cot² x + 2
Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
cot α sin α
Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
cot t tan t
Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
(csc θ sec θ)/cot θ
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.
-tan x cos x
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity.
4. cot x = ____
Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
csc² t - 1
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.
sec x/csc x
Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
1/ tan² α + cot α tan α
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.
cos² x
Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.
1 - 1/sec² x
Concept Check Suppose that sec θ = (x+4)/x.
Find an expression in x for tan θ.
Verify that each equation is an identity.
tan α/sec α = sin α
Perform each transformation. See Example 2.
Write cot x in terms of sin x.
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(tan² α + 1)/ sec α = sec α
Perform each transformation. See Example 2.
Write cot x in terms of csc x.
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin² β (1 + cot² β) = 1
Verify that each equation is an identity.
2 cos³ x - cos x = (cos² x - sin² x)/sec x
Perform each transformation. See Example 2.
Write sec x in terms of sin x.
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin² α + tan² α + cos² α = sec² α
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sin 2x)/(sin x) = 2/sec x
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
tan θ cos θ
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sin² θ)/cos θ = sec θ - cos θ
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(2 tan B)/(sin 2B) = sec² B
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
csc θ cos θ tan θ
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sec⁴ x - sec² x = tan⁴ x + tan² x
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(2 cot x)/(tan 2x) = csc² x - 2
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
sin θ sec θ
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sec α - tan α)² = (1 - sin α)/(1 + sin α)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
csc A sin 2A - sec A = cos 2A sec A
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
cot² θ(1 + tan² θ)
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity.
6. sec² x = ____
Verify that each equation is an identity.
[(sec θ - tan θ)² + 1]/(sec θ csc θ - tan θ csc θ) = 2 tan θ
Verify that each equation is an identity.
2 cos² θ - 1 = (1 - tan² θ)/(1 + tan² θ)
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
(sec θ - 1) (sec θ + 1)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
1/(sec α - tan α) = sec α + tan α
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sec² α - 1 = (sec 2α - 1)/(sec 2α + 1)
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
1 + cot(-θ)/cot(-θ)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(csc θ + cot θ)/(tan θ + sin θ) = cot θ csc θ
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin³ θ = sin θ - cos² θ sin θ
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
[1 - sin²(-θ)]/[1 + cot²(-θ)]
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin² θ (1 + cot² θ) - 1 = 0
Verify that each equation is an identity.
2 cos² (x/2) tan x = tan x+ sin x
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
csc θ - sin θ
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sin⁴ α - cos⁴ α )/(sin² α - cos² α) = 1
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(1/2)cot (x/2) - (1/2) tan (x/2) = cot x
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
(sin θ - cos θ) (csc θ + sec θ)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(cot² t - 1)/(1 + cot² t) = 1 - 2 sin² t
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sin 3t + sin 2t)/(sin 3t - sin 2t ) = tan (5t/2)/(tan (t/2))
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
cos θ (cos θ - sec θ)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
tan² α sin² α = tan² α + cos² α - 1
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
(sec²θ - 1)/(csc²θ - 1)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin θ/(1 - cos θ) - sin θ cos θ/( 1 + cos θ) = csc θ (1 + cos² θ)
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
tan(-θ)/sec θ
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(1 + sin θ)/(1 - sin θ) - (1 - sin θ)/( 1 + sin θ) = 4 tan θ sec θ
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
-sec² (-θ) + sin² (-θ) + cos² (-θ)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin θ + cos θ = sin θ/(1 - cot θ) + cos θ/(1 - tan θ)
Let csc x = -3. Find all possible values of (sin x + cos x)/sec x.
Use identities to write each expression in terms of sin θ and cos θ, and then simplify so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only.
cot(-θ)/sec(-θ)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(1 + sin x + cos x)² = 2(1 + sin x) (1 + cos x)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sec α + csc α) (cos α - sin α) = cot α - tan α
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(1 - cos θ)/(1 + cos θ) = 2 csc² θ - 2 csc θ cot θ - 1
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin² x(1 + cot x) + cos² x(1 - tan x) + cot² x = csc² x
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin³ θ + cos³ θ = (cos θ + sin θ) (1 - cos θ sin θ)