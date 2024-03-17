Skip to main content
3. Unit Circle
Defining the Unit Circle

3. Unit Circle

Defining the Unit Circle

Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋. 6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6 Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.

In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page. csc 4𝜋/3
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page. sec 5𝜋/3

In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page. sec 5𝜋/3
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page. cos 3𝜋/2

In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page. cos 3𝜋/2
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page. tan 3𝜋/2

In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page. tan 3𝜋/2
