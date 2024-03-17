6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Double Angle Identities
Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
2x, given tan x = 5/3 and sin x < 0
Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.
10. cos 67.5°
Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
2θ, given cos θ = (√3)/5 and sin θ > 0
Use a half-angle identity to find each exact value.
sin 195°
Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
θ, given cos 2θ = 3/4 and θ terminates in quadrant III
Use a half-angle identity to find each exact value.
cos 195°
Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
θ, given cos 2θ = 2/3 and 90° < θ <180°
Use a half-angle identity to find each exact value.
sin 165°
The half-angle identity
tan A/2 = ± √[(1 - cosA)/(1 + cos A)]
can be used to find tan 22.5° = √(3 - 2√2), and the half-angle identity
tan A/2 = sin A/(1 + cos A)
can be used to find tan 22.5° = √2 - 1. Show that these answers are the same, without using a calculator. (Hint: If a > 0 and b > 0 and a² = b², then a = b.)
Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin x/2 , given cos x = - 5/8, with π/2 < x < π
Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.
(2 tan 15°)/(1 - tan² 15°)
Determine whether the positive or negative square root should be selected.
cos 58° = ±√ (1 + cos 116°)/2]
Use the given information to find each of the following.
cos θ/2 , given sin θ = - 4/5 , with 180° < θ < 270°
Use the given information to find each of the following.
cos x/2 , given cot x = -3, with π/2 < x < π
Use the given information to find each of the following.
cot θ/2, given tan θ = -(√5)/2 , with 90° < θ < 180°
Use the given information to find each of the following.
cos θ, given cos 2θ = 1/2 and θ terminates in quadrant II
Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin x, given cos 2x = 2/3 , with π < x < 3π/2
Simplify each expression.
√[(1 + cos 165°)/(1 - cos 165°)]
Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
2 tan 15°/(1 - tan² 15°)
Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.
cos² (π/6) - sin² (π/6)
Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
1 - 2 sin² 22 ½°
Determine whether the positive or negative square root should be selected.
sin (-10°) = ± √[(1 - cos (-20°))/2]
Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
tan 34°/2(1 - tan² 34°)
Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.
(1 - cos 2x)/sin 2x
Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
⅛ sin 29.5° cos 29.5°
Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.
(cos x sin 2x)/1 + cos 2x)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
cot² (x/2) = (1 + cos x)²/(sin² x)
Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
cos² 2x - sin² 2x
Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.
csc x - cot x
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sin 2x)/(2sin x) = cos² (x/2) - sin² (x/2)
Express each function as a trigonometric function of x. See Example 5.
cos 3x
Verify that each equation is an identity.
tan (θ/2) = csc θ - cot θ
Express each function as a trigonometric function of x. See Example 5.
cos 4x
Verify that each equation is an identity.
cos x = (1 - tan² (x/2))/(1 + tan² (x/2))
Write each expression as a sum or difference of trigonometric functions. See Example 7.
2 cos 85° sin 140°
Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.
(2 tan (π/3))/(1 - tan² (π/3))
Advanced methods of trigonometry can be used to find the following exact value.
sin 18° = (√5 - 1)/4
(See Hobson's A Treatise on Plane Trigonometry.) Use this value and identities to find each exact value. Support answers with calculator approximations if desired.
cos 18°
Advanced methods of trigonometry can be used to find the following exact value.
sin 18° = (√5 - 1)/4
(See Hobson's A Treatise on Plane Trigonometry.) Use this value and identities to find each exact value. Support answers with calculator approximations if desired.
cot 18°
Advanced methods of trigonometry can be used to find the following exact value.
sin 18° = (√5 - 1)/4
(See Hobson's A Treatise on Plane Trigonometry.) Use this value and identities to find each exact value. Support answers with calculator approximations if desired.
csc 18°
Advanced methods of trigonometry can be used to find the following exact value.
sin 18° = (√5 - 1)/4
(See Hobson's A Treatise on Plane Trigonometry.) Use this value and identities to find each exact value. Support answers with calculator approximations if desired.
tan 72°
Advanced methods of trigonometry can be used to find the following exact value.
sin 18° = (√5 - 1)/4
(See Hobson's A Treatise on Plane Trigonometry.) Use this value and identities to find each exact value. Support answers with calculator approximations if desired.
csc 72°
Advanced methods of trigonometry can be used to find the following exact value.
sin 18° = (√5 - 1)/4
(See Hobson's A Treatise on Plane Trigonometry.) Use this value and identities to find each exact value. Support answers with calculator approximations if desired.
sin 162°
Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
2θ, given cos θ = -12/13 and sin θ > 0
Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.
8. tan (-π/8)