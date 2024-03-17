3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Find the sine, cosine, and tangent of each angle using the unit circle.
rad,
Multiple Choice
Find the sine, cosine, and tangent of each angle using the unit circle.
Textbook Question
Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions for each angle A.
Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all. I II 1. A. √3 2. B. 1 3. tan 45° C. ½ 4. D. √3 5. 2 6. E. 2√3 3 F. √3 3 G. 2 H. √2 2 I. √2
Textbook Question
Find each exact function value. See Example 2. sin 7π/6
Textbook Question
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = - (1/2) csc (x + π/2)
Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all. I II 1. A. √3 2. B. 1 3. C. ½ 4. D. √3 5. csc 60° 2 6. E. 2√3 3 F. √3 3 G. 2 H. √2 2 I. √2
Textbook Question
Find one solution for each equation. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. cos(3θ + 11°) = sin( 7θ + 40°) 5 10
Textbook Question
Find exact values or expressions for sin A, cos A, and tan A. See Example 1.
Textbook Question
Find exact values or expressions for sin A, cos A, and tan A. See Example 1.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. tan 60° ≥ cot 40°
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. csc 22° ≤ csc 68°
Textbook Question
Suppose ABC is a right triangle with sides of lengths a, b, and c and right angle at C. Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the unknown side length. Then find exact values of the six trigonometric functions for angle B. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1. a = 5, b = 12
Textbook Question
Suppose ABC is a right triangle with sides of lengths a, b, and c and right angle at C. Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the unknown side length. Then find exact values of the six trigonometric functions for angle B. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1. a = 6, c = 7
Textbook Question
Suppose ABC is a right triangle with sides of lengths a, b, and c and right angle at C. Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the unknown side length. Then find exact values of the six trigonometric functions for angle B. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1. b = 8, c = 11
Textbook Question
In Exercises 17–20, θ is an acute angle and sin θ and cos θ are given. Use identities to find tan θ, csc θ, sec θ, and cot θ. Where necessary, rationalize denominators. sin θ = 3/5, cos θ = 4/5
Textbook Question
Suppose ABC is a right triangle with sides of lengths a, b, and c and right angle at C. Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the unknown side length. Then find exact values of the six trigonometric functions for angle B. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1. a = √2, c = 2
Textbook Question
In Exercises 17–20, θ is an acute angle and sin θ and cos θ are given. Use identities to find tan θ, csc θ, sec θ, and cot θ. Where necessary, rationalize denominators. __ sin θ = 6, cos θ = √13 7 7
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–24, θ is an acute angle and sin θ is given. Use the Pythagorean identity sin²θ + cos²θ = 1 to find cos θ. sin θ = 6/7
Textbook Question
Write each function in terms of its cofunction. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 2. sin 45°
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–24, θ is an acute angle and sin θ is given. Use the Pythagorean identity sin²θ + cos²θ = 1 to find cos θ. __ sin θ = √39 8
Textbook Question
In Exercises 25–30, use an identity to find the value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin 37° csc 37°
Textbook Question
Write each function in terms of its cofunction. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 2. tan 25.4°
Textbook Question
In Exercises 28–29, find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression. sin 70°
Textbook Question
In Exercises 25–30, use an identity to find the value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin² 𝜋 + cos² 𝜋 10 10
Textbook Question
Write each function in terms of its cofunction. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 2. cos(θ + 20°)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 25–30, use an identity to find the value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sec² 23° - tan² 23°
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–38, find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression. sin 7°
Textbook Question
Find one solution for each equation. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 3. tan α = cot(α + 10°)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–38, find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression. csc 25°
Textbook Question
Find one solution for each equation. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 3. sin(2θ + 10°) = cos(3θ - 20°)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–38, find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression. tan 𝜋 9
Textbook Question
Find one solution for each equation. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 3. cot(5θ + 2°) = tan(2θ + 4°)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–38, find a cofunction with the same value as the given expression. cos 2𝜋 5
Textbook Question
Find one solution for each equation. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 3. cos(2θ + 50°) = sin(2θ - 20°)
Textbook Question
Find one solution for each equation. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 3. sec(3β + 10°) = csc(β + 8°)
Textbook Question
Find one solution for each equation. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 3. csc(β + 40°) = sec(β - 20°)
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–43, find the exact value of each of the remaining trigonometric functions of θ. cos θ = 2/5, sin θ < 0
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. See Example 4. tan 28° ≤ tan 40°
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. See Example 4. cos 28° < sin 28° (Hint: sin 28° = cos 62°)
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. See Example 4. cot 30° < tan 40°
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. See Example 4. csc 20° < csc 30°
Textbook Question
Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. tan 30°
Textbook Question
Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. sin 30°
Textbook Question
Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. cos 30°
Textbook Question
Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. sec 45°
Textbook Question
Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. cot 45°
Textbook Question
Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. csc 60°
Textbook Question
Concept Check Work each problem. Find the equation of the line that passes through the origin and makes a 30° angle with the x-axis.
Textbook Question
Concept Check Work each problem. What angle does the line y = √3x make with the positive x-axis?
Textbook Question
Find a formula for the area of each figure in terms of s.
