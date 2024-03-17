Skip to main content
Trigonometry
0. Review of College Algebra
Worksheet
Rationalizing Denominators
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles
Basics of Graphing
Functions
Transformations
Asymptotes
Solving Linear Equations
Solving Quadratic Equations
Complex Numbers
1. Measuring Angles
Worksheet
Angles in Standard Position
Coterminal Angles
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
Radians
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Worksheet
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Special Right Triangles
Cofunctions of Complementary Angles
Solving Right Triangles
3. Unit Circle
Worksheet
Defining the Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
Reference Angles
Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
Phase Shifts
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions
5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
Worksheet
Inverse Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
Evaluate Composite Trig Functions
Linear Trigonometric Equations
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Worksheet
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Identities
Double Angle Identities
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities
7. Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Worksheet
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Vectors
The Dot Product
8. Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Worksheet
Complex Numbers in Polar Form - DeMoivre's Theorem
Polar Coordinates
Parametric Equations
Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
Previous Topic: Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Next Topic: Reference Angles
Guided videos.
Learn with Callie
Go to the course
Guided course
5:08
Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°
Callie
61
views
2
rank
Guided course
6:04
Example 1
Callie
37
views
1
rank
+3
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
04:30
Learn how to find the sine of 5 pi over 4 without a calculator
Brian McLogan
529
views
02:59
Sine & Cosine of π/4
slcmath@pc
325
views
05:10
Find Six Trig Function Values Using Reference Triangles - Mult. of pi/4
Mathispower4u
568
views
09:01
Evaluating for all six trig functions for a point on the unit circle
Brian McLogan
592
views
09:49
Cos 3pi/4
OneClass
703
views
05:07
Deriving Trig Ratios for 45 degrees (pi/4 radians)
Matthew Brown
658
views
07:55
How to evaluate tangent, cotangent, secant and cosecant functions
patrickJMT
649
views
Showing 7 of 7 videos
More videos (0)