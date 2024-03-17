0. Review of College Algebra
Solving Quadratic Equations
0. Review of College Algebra
Solving Quadratic Equations
Guided videos.
Learn with CallieGo to the course
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Write the given quadratic equation in standard form. Identify a, b, and c.
14
views
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Solve the given quadratic equation using the square root property.
18
views
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Solve the given quadratic equation using the square root property.
14
views
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Solve the given quadratic equation using the quadratic formula.
14
views
Has a video solution.
Showing 7 of 7 practice