8. Vectors
Dot Product
If vectors and , and , determine the angle between vectors and .
If vectors and , determine the angle between vectors and .
If vectors , and the angle between & is , calculate .
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
〈2, 1〉, 〈-3, 1〉
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
〈4, 0〉, 〈2, 2〉
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
〈1, 6〉, 〈-1, 7〉
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
3i + 4j, j
Find the angle between each pair of vectors. Round to two decimal places as necessary.
2i + 2j, -5i - 5j
Determine whether each pair of vectors is orthogonal.
〈1, 1〉, 〈1, -1〉
Determine whether each pair of vectors is orthogonal.
√5i - 2j, -5i + 2 √5j
Determine whether each pair of vectors is orthogonal.
i + 3√2j, 6i - √2j