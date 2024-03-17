6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Sum and Difference Identities
Expand the expression using the sum & difference identities and simplify.
Expand the expression using the sum & difference identities and simplify.
Find given , , & is in Q IV and is in Q II.
Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos(-15°)
Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos 105° (Hint: 105° = 60° + 45°)
Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos π/12
Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos (-7π/12)
Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos (7π/9) cos (2π/9) - sin (7π/9) sin (2π/9)
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin 15°
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin (2π/5)
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin 142° 14'
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
cot (9π/10)
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
sin 40° cos 50° + cos 40° sin 50°
Use the given information to find sin(x + y), cos(x - y), tan(x + y), and the quadrant of x + y.
sin x = 3/5, cos y = 24/25, x in quadrant I, y in quadrant IV
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
tan 174° 03'
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
sin 5π/9 cos π/18 - cos 5π/9 sin π/18 .
Use the given information to find sin(x + y).
sin y = - 2/3 , cos x = - 1/5, x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin 98.0142°
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
[tan 80° - tan(-55°)]/[ 1 + tan 80° tan(-55°)]
Use the given information to find sin(x + y).
cos x = 2/9, sin y = - 1, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III
Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.
sin 2π/3 = _____ (- π/6)
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
[tan 5π/12 + tan π/4]/[1 - tan 5π/12 tan π/4]
Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.
____ 72° = cot 18°
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
cos(θ - 30°)
Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.
tan 24° = 1/ _____ 66°
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
cos(45° - θ)
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
tan θ = cot(45° + 2θ)
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
sin θ = cos(2θ + 30°)
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
sin(45° + θ)
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
sec x = csc (2π/3)
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
cos x = sin (π/12)
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
tan (π/4 + x)
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
cot(θ - 10°) = tan(2θ - 20°)
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
sin (3π/4 - x)
Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.
cos(90° - θ)
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
tan(180° + θ)
Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.
cos(θ - 270°)
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
sin(π + x)
Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.
cos(90° + θ)
Express each function as a trigonometric function of x. See Example 5.
cos 3x
Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.
cos(270° + θ)
Express each function as a trigonometric function of x. See Example 5.
cos 4x
Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).
cos s = - 8/17 and cos t = - 3/5, s and t in quadrant III
Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).
sin s = 2/3 and sin t = -1/3, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant IV
Find cos(s + t) and cos(s - t).
cos s = √2/4 and sin t = - √5/6, s and t in quadrant IV
Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II.
sin 60° cos 45° - cos 60° sin 45°
Verify that each equation is an identity (Hint: cos 2x = cos(x + x).)
cos( π/2 + x) = -sin x
Verify that each equation is an identity (Hint: cos 2x = cos(x + x).)
cos 2x = cos² x - sin² x
Verify that each equation is an identity (Hint: cos 2x = cos(x + x).)
cos 2x = 1 - 2 sin² x
Verify that each equation is an identity (Hint: cos 2x = cos(x + x).)
cos 2x = (cot² x - 1)/(cot² x + 1)
Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II.
(tan (π/3) - tan (π/4))/(1 + tan (π/3) tan (π/4))
Use the given information to find cos(x - y).
sin y = - 2/3, cos x = -1/5, x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III
Use the given information to find tan(x + y).
sin y = - 2/3, cos x = -1/5, x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III
Use the given information to find the quadrant of x + y.
sin y = - 2/3, cos x = -1/5 , x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III
Use the given information to cos(x - y).
cos x = 2/9, sin y = -1/2, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III
Use the given information to find tan(x + y).
cos x = 2/9, sin y = -1/2, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III
Use the given information to find the quadrant of x + y.
cos x = 2/9, sin y = -1/2, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin(x + y) + sin(x - y) = 2 sin x cos y
Verify that each equation is an identity. See Example 4.
tan(x - y) - tan(y - x) = 2(tan x - tan y)/(1 + tan x tan y)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin(s + t)/cos s cot t = tan s + tan t
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin(x + y)/cos(x - y) = (cot x + cot y)/(1 + cot x cot y)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(tan(α + β) - tan β)/(1 + tan(α + β) tan β) = tan α
Use the result from Exercise 80 to find the acute angle between each pair of lines. (Note that the tangent of the angle will be positive.) Use a calculator, and round to the nearest tenth of a degree.
x + y = 9, 2x + y = -1
Use the result from Exercise 80 to find the acute angle between each pair of lines. (Note that the tangent of the angle will be positive.) Use a calculator, and round to the nearest tenth of a degree.
5x - 2y + 4 = 0, 3x + 5y = 6
Use the given information to find sin(s + t). See Example 3.
sin s = 3/5 and sin t = -12/13, s in quadrant I and t in quadrant III
Use the given information to find tan(s + t). See Example 3.
sin s = 3/5 and sin t = -12/13, s in quadrant I and t in quadrant III
Use the given information to find the quadrant of s + t. See Example 3.
sin s = 3/5 and sin t = -12/13, s in quadrant I and t in quadrant III
Use the given information to find sin(s + t). See Example 3.
cos s = -15/17 and sin t = 4/5, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant I
Use the given information to find tan(s + t). See Example 3.
cos s = -15/17 and sin t = 4/5, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant I
Use the given information to find the quadrant of s + t. See Example 3.
cos s = - 15/17 and sin t = 4/5, s in quadrant II and t in quadrant I
Use the given information to find sin(s + t). See Example 3.
cos s = -1/5 and sin t = 3/5, s and t in quadrant II
Use the given information to find tan(s + t). See Example 3.
cos s = -1/5 and sin t = 3/5, s and t in quadrant II