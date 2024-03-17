2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
Guided videos.
Learn with NickGo to the course
Additional 5 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 28 of 28 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
A right triangle with an angle of has a hypotenuse of . Calculate the side of the triangle opposite to the angle (y), and the side adjacent to the angle (x). Round your answer to 3 decimal places.
16
views
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Given the right triangle below, calculate all missing angles in degrees (round your answer to 3 decimal places.
21
views
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, the graph of a tangent function is given. Select the equation for each graph from the following options: y = tan(x + π/2), y = tan(x + π), y = −tan(x − π/2).
93
views
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, the graph of a tangent function is given. Select the equation for each graph from the following options: y = tan(x + π/2), y = tan(x + π), y = −tan(x − π/2).
251
views
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, graph one period of each function. y = 2 tan x/2
56
views
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–12, graph two periods of the given tangent function. y = 3 tan x/4
133
views
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–12, graph two periods of the given tangent function. y = −2 tan 1/2 x
65
views
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–12, graph two periods of the given tangent function. y = tan(x − π/4)
90
views
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–16, the graph of a cotangent function is given. Select the equation for each graph from the following options: y = cot(x + π/2), y = cot(x + π), y = −cot x, y= −cot(x − π/2).
260
views
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 17–24, graph two periods of the given cotangent function. y = 2 cot x
70
views
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 18–24, graph two full periods of the given tangent or cotangent function. y = −2 tan π/4 x
93
views
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 17–24, graph two periods of the given cotangent function. y = 1/2 cot 2x
155
views
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 18–24, graph two full periods of the given tangent or cotangent function. y = −tan(x − π/4)
83
views
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 17–24, graph two periods of the given cotangent function. y = −3 cot π/2 x
81
views
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 18–24, graph two full periods of the given tangent or cotangent function. y = − 1/2 cot π/2 x
88
views
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 17–24, graph two periods of the given cotangent function. y = 3 cot(x + π/2)
74
views
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 45–52, graph two periods of each function. y = 2 tan(x − π/6) + 1
87
views
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–58, use a graph to solve each equation for -2π ≤ x ≤ 2π. tan x = -1
76
views
Has a video solution.
Showing 19 of 19 practice