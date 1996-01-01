Skip to main content
College Trigonometry
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
Explore
Bookmarks
Table of contents
Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Angles and Radian Measure
Right Triangle Trigonometry
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions graphs, Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Graphs of Sine and Cosine Functions
Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Applications of Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Worksheet
Verifying Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Formulas
Double-Angle, Power-Reducing, and Half-Angle Formulas
Product-to-Sum and Sum-to-Product Formulas
Trigonometric Equations
Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Worksheet
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Vectors
The Dot Product
Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Worksheet
Complex Numbers in Polar Form - DeMoivre's Theorem
Polar Coordinates
Parametric Equations
Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Complex Numbers in Polar Form - DeMoivre's Theorem
Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Complex Numbers in Polar Form - DeMoivre's Theorem
Next Topic
Plot Complex Numbers in the Complex Plane
+3
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
03:40
Complex Numbers: Graphing and Finding the Modulus, Ex 1
patrickJMT
193
2
05:54
Complex Numbers, Part 3 - The Complex Plane
Derek Owens
101
1
06:02
Plotting Complex Numbers on the Complex Plane
GreeneMath.com
232
01:51
Graphing Complex Numbers
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
133
04:22
Complex Numbers - Graphing, Adding, Subtracting
patrickJMT
100
02:49
Complex Numbers - Argand Plane Part 2 | Don't Memorise
Don't Memorise
193
00:54
Trigonometric Form of Complex Numbers
Alyson Tina
89
03:51
Complex Numbers: Graphing and Finding the Modulus, Ex 2
patrickJMT
73
Showing 8 of 8 videos
More videos (0)
Find the Absolute Value of a Complex Number
+3
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
03:40
Complex Numbers: Graphing and Finding the Modulus, Ex 1
patrickJMT
172
02:58
Finding the Absolute Value of Complex Numbers
MATHRoberg
125
02:21
The Complex Plane
Ant0nMath
105
03:51
Complex Numbers: Graphing and Finding the Modulus, Ex 2
patrickJMT
73
01:09
Finding the absolute value of a complex number ex 4
Brian McLogan
179
01:58
Absolute Value of a Complex Number
Mario's Math Tutoring
143
01:50
Complex Numbers: Graphing and Finding the Modulus, Ex 1
patrickJMT
75
00:54
Trigonometric Form of Complex Numbers
Alyson Tina
89
Showing 8 of 8 videos
More videos (0)
Write Complex Numbers in Polar Form
+3
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
03:49
Complex Numbers in Polar Form
ProfRobBob
197
03:31
Expressing a Complex Number in Trigonometric or Polar Form, Ex 1
patrickJMT
250
08:47
How to convert complex numbers from standard rectangular to polar trigonometric form precalculus pre
maths gotserved
216
06:17
Complex Number in quadrant 3 to Trigonometric Polar Form
Anil Kumar
326
05:16
Complex Numbers - Changing to Modulus-Argument Form
Mathema Education
227
00:54
Trigonometric Form of Complex Numbers
Alyson Tina
89
Showing 6 of 6 videos
More videos (0)
Convert a Complex Number from Polar to Rectangular Form
+3
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
00:54
Trigonometric Form of Complex Numbers
Alyson Tina
89
04:28
Complex Numbers Converting From Trigonometric to Rectangular Form
Steve Crow
322
05:16
Complex Numbers - Changing to Modulus-Argument Form
Mathema Education
227
03:31
Expressing a Complex Number in Trigonometric or Polar Form, Ex 1
patrickJMT
250
02:18
Complex Numbers: Convert From Polar to Complex Form, Ex 1
patrickJMT
242
04:46
Converting Complex Numbers to Rectangular form
Carole Del Vecchio
215
03:49
Complex Numbers in Polar Form
ProfRobBob
197
Showing 7 of 7 videos
More videos (0)
Find Products of Complex Numbers in Polar Form
+4
Additional 4 creators.
Learn with other creators
03:52
Product & Quotient of Polar Complex Numbers
ProfRobBob
104
02:02
Complex Numbers: Multiplying and Dividing in Polar Form, Ex 1
patrickJMT
228
01:36
The Product and Quotient of Complex Numbers in Trigonometric Form
Mathispower4u
236
03:54
Product and Quotient of Complex Numbers
Ms.Jung-Math
186
01:12
Complex Numbers Polar Form Product De Moivre's Theorem and nth Root
Anil Kumar
302
01:58
Trig: Product and quotient of two complex numbers in polar form
Rajendra Dahal
213
00:37
Find the product of complex numbers in polar form
QuickMath
232
Showing 7 of 7 videos
More videos (0)
Find Quotients of Complex Numbers in Polar Form
+3
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
01:36
The Product and Quotient of Complex Numbers in Trigonometric Form
Mathispower4u
236
03:52
Product & Quotient of Polar Complex Numbers
ProfRobBob
104
01:58
Trig: Product and quotient of two complex numbers in polar form
Rajendra Dahal
213
01:12
Complex Numbers Polar Form Product De Moivre's Theorem and nth Root
Anil Kumar
302
03:54
Product and Quotient of Complex Numbers
Ms.Jung-Math
186
02:02
Complex Numbers: Multiplying and Dividing in Polar Form, Ex 1
patrickJMT
228
Showing 6 of 6 videos
More videos (0)
Find Powers of Complex Numbers in Polar Form
+1
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
11:48
DeMoivre's Theorem: Raising a Complex Number to a Power, Ex 2
patrickJMT
260
08:49
De Moivre's Theorem powers of Polar Complex Numbers
ProfRobBob
273
01:12
Complex Numbers Polar Form Product De Moivre's Theorem and nth Root
Anil Kumar
302
04:16
DeMoivre's Theorem: Raising a Complex Number to a Power, Ex 3
patrickJMT
232
01:58
Raise a Complex Number in Polar Form to a Power - Demoivre's Theorem
Mathispower4u
179
02:18
DeMoivre's Theorem: Raising a Complex Number to a Power, Ex 1
patrickJMT
162
Showing 6 of 6 videos
More videos (0)
Find Roots of Complex Numbers in Polar Form
+3
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
03:51
Examples of nth Roots of Complex Numbers
turksvids
248
04:44
Roots of Complex Numbers Example 5
patrickJMT
149
06:01
Roots of Complex Numbers, Ex 1
patrickJMT
213
09:43
More Roots of Complex Numbers, Ex 2
patrickJMT
61
08:20
Finding the nth roots of a complex number in polar form
NicholasJMV
154
08:19
Roots of Complex Numbers, Ex 3
patrickJMT
107
05:53
Roots of Complex Numbers - Example 6
patrickJMT
182
01:12
Complex Numbers Polar Form Product De Moivre's Theorem and nth Root
Anil Kumar
302
06:22
Roots of Complex Numbers, Ex 2
patrickJMT
116
05:07
Determining the Nth Roots of a Complex Number
Mathispower4u
359
09:17
Roots of Complex Numbers Example 4
patrickJMT
75
02:48
Finding nth Roots of a Complex Number
Mario's Math Tutoring
229
Showing 12 of 12 videos
More videos (0)