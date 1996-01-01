Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Parametric Equations

Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations

Parametric Equations

Previous Topic

Use Point Plotting to Graph Plane Curves Described by Parametric Equations

Eliminate the Parameter

Find Parametric Equations for Functions

Understand the Advantages of Parametric Representations