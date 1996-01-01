Skip to main content
College Trigonometry
Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Angles and Radian Measure
Right Triangle Trigonometry
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
Trigonometric Functions: The Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions graphs, Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Worksheet
Graphs of Sine and Cosine Functions
Graphs of Other Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Applications of Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Worksheet
Verifying Trigonometric Identities
Sum and Difference Formulas
Double-Angle, Power-Reducing, and Half-Angle Formulas
Product-to-Sum and Sum-to-Product Formulas
Trigonometric Equations
Laws of Sines, Cosines and Vectors
Worksheet
The Law of Sines
The Law of Cosines
Vectors
The Dot Product
Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Worksheet
Complex Numbers in Polar Form - DeMoivre's Theorem
Polar Coordinates
Parametric Equations
Parametric Equations
Parametric Equations
Use Point Plotting to Graph Plane Curves Described by Parametric Equations
05:53
Parametric Equations Introduction, Eliminating The Paremeter t, Graphing Plane Curves, Precalculus
The Organic Chemistry Tutor
155
03:43
Plane Curves and Parametric Equations
Beth Zirbes
112
04:21
Introduction to Parametric Equations
Mathispower4u
113
00:35
Parametric Equations
Professor Dave Explains
163
03:04
Parametric Curves - Basic Graphing
patrickJMT
104
Eliminate the Parameter
03:04
Parametric Curves - Basic Graphing
patrickJMT
104
03:43
Plane Curves and Parametric Equations
Beth Zirbes
112
02:56
Eliminating the Parameter, A Few Examples
patrickJMT
437
04:12
Intro to Parametric Curves, Another Example
patrickJMT
108
01:57
Parametric Equations in 7 minutes
HEGARTYMATHS
96
04:12
Parametric Equations - Some basic questions
patrickJMT
217
00:35
Parametric Equations
Professor Dave Explains
163
02:56
Eliminating the Parameter to Graph Parametric Equations, 3 Examples
patrickJMT
234
04:41
Parametric Equations Eliminating Parameter T
ProfRobBob
100
Find Parametric Equations for Functions
03:08
Finding Parametric Equations
NicholasJMV
117
09:24
Finding Parametric Equations for a Rectangular Equation
Allison Wells
257
06:31
Parametric Equations for Circles
turksvids
111
01:32
Finding parametric equations for a curve
Meredith Burr
152
04:21
Finding Parametric Equations for a Line
Ant0nMath
187
Understand the Advantages of Parametric Representations
09:19
Introduction to Parametrics
Eddie Woo
124
02:35
Curves Defined by Parametric Equations
S. Drake
115
04:21
Introduction to Parametric Equations
Mathispower4u
113
00:35
Parametric Equations
Professor Dave Explains
163
03:04
Parametric Curves - Basic Graphing
patrickJMT
104
10:01
Parametric Equations - Applications of Trigonometry
Brian McLogan
80
