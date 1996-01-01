Trigonometric Functions graphs, Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of Sine and Cosine Functions
6:40 minutes
Problem 80
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In Exercises 79–82, graph f, g, and h in the same rectangular coordinate system for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. Obtain the graph of h by adding or subtracting the corresponding y-coordinates on the graphs of f and g. f(x) = 2 cos x, g(x) = cos 2x, h(x) = (f + g)(x)
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
23
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos