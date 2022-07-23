Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mesentery The mesentery is a fold of tissue that attaches the intestines to the posterior abdominal wall, providing support and containing blood vessels, nerves, and lymphatics that supply the intestines. It plays a crucial role in the organization of the abdominal organs and helps maintain their position within the abdominal cavity. Recommended video: 6:52 6:52 Structure of Mesenteric Capillary Beds

Peritoneum The peritoneum is a serous membrane that lines the abdominal cavity and covers the abdominal organs. It consists of two layers: the parietal peritoneum, which lines the abdominal wall, and the visceral peritoneum, which envelops the organs. This membrane facilitates movement of the organs and serves as a conduit for blood vessels and nerves. Recommended video: Guided course 2:45 2:45 Organization of the Body: Serous Membrane Locations Example 1