Textbook Question
Which sectional plane could divide the body so that the face remains intact?
(a) Sagittal plane
(b) Frontal (coronal) plane
(c) Equatorial plane
(d) Midsagittal plane
(e) Parasagittal plane
Label the directional terms in the figures below.
a. ____
b. ____
c. ____
d. ____
e. ____
f. ____
g. ____
h. ____
i. ____
j. ____
A plane through the body that passes perpendicular to the long axis of the body and divides the body into a superior and an inferior section is a
(a) Sagittal section,
(b) Transverse section,
(c) Coronal section,
(d) Frontal section.