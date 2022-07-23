Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Anatomy Anatomy is the branch of biology that studies the structure and organization of living organisms. It involves examining the physical components of the body, including organs, tissues, and cells, and how they relate to one another. Anatomy can be divided into various subfields, such as gross anatomy, which looks at structures visible to the naked eye, and microscopic anatomy, which focuses on structures at the cellular level. Recommended video: 4:14 4:14 Clitoral Anatomy

Physiology Physiology is the scientific study of the functions and processes of living organisms and their parts. It explores how various systems within the body operate, interact, and maintain homeostasis. This field encompasses various levels of organization, from cellular processes to the functioning of entire organ systems, and is essential for understanding how the body responds to internal and external changes. Recommended video: Guided course 02:52 02:52 What is Anatomy & Physiology? Example 1