Anatomical terms that apply to the backside of the body in the anatomical position include:
a. Ventral and anterior
b. Back and rear
c. Posterior and dorsal
d. Head and lateral
Master Introduction to Directional Terms with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
Anatomical terms that apply to the backside of the body in the anatomical position include:
a. Ventral and anterior
b. Back and rear
c. Posterior and dorsal
d. Head and lateral
Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____2. Dorsal
<IMAGE>
Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____3. Gluteal
<IMAGE>
On what body surface is each of the following located: nose, calf of leg, ears, umbilicus, fingernails?
Jennifer fell off her motorcycle and tore a nerve in her axillary region. She also tore ligaments in her cervical and scapular regions and broke the only bone of her right brachial region. Explain where each of her injuries is located.
Mr. Garcia is behaving abnormally, and doctors strongly suspect he has a brain tumor. Which medical imaging device—conventional X-ray, CT, PET, ultrasound, or fMRI—would be best for precisely locating a tumor within the brain? Explain your choice.
Which sectional plane could divide the body so that the face remains intact?
(a) Sagittal plane
(b) Frontal (coronal) plane
(c) Equatorial plane
(d) Midsagittal plane
(e) Parasagittal plane