Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____3. Gluteal
<IMAGE>
On what body surface is each of the following located: nose, calf of leg, ears, umbilicus, fingernails?
A nurse informed John that she was about to take blood from his antecubital region. What part of his body was she referring to? Later, she came back and said that she was going to give him an antibiotic shot in the deltoid region. Where on his body did he get the shot? Before John left the office, the nurse noticed that his left sural region was badly bruised. What part of his body was black and blue?
Jennifer fell off her motorcycle and tore a nerve in her axillary region. She also tore ligaments in her cervical and scapular regions and broke the only bone of her right brachial region. Explain where each of her injuries is located.
Which sectional plane could divide the body so that the face remains intact?
(a) Sagittal plane
(b) Frontal (coronal) plane
(c) Equatorial plane
(d) Midsagittal plane
(e) Parasagittal plane
Label the directional terms in the figures below.
a. ____
b. ____
c. ____
d. ____
e. ____
f. ____
g. ____
h. ____
i. ____
j. ____
A plane through the body that passes perpendicular to the long axis of the body and divides the body into a superior and an inferior section is a
(a) Sagittal section,
(b) Transverse section,
(c) Coronal section,
(d) Frontal section.