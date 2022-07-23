Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Kidneys
The kidneys are two bean-shaped organs that filter blood to remove waste products and excess substances, producing urine. They play a crucial role in regulating electrolyte balance, blood pressure, and acid-base homeostasis. Each kidney contains nephrons, the functional units that perform filtration and reabsorption.
Ureters
Ureters are muscular tubes that transport urine from the kidneys to the bladder. They utilize peristaltic movements to propel urine downward, ensuring a one-way flow. Each ureter is approximately 10-12 inches long and connects to the renal pelvis of the kidney at one end and the bladder at the other.
Bladder
The bladder is a hollow, muscular organ that stores urine until it is ready to be excreted. It can expand and contract, accommodating varying volumes of urine. The bladder's walls contain smooth muscle that facilitates the process of urination through coordinated contractions.
