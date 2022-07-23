Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____9. Antecubital
<IMAGE>
Anatomical terms that apply to the backside of the body in the anatomical position include:
a. Ventral and anterior
b. Back and rear
c. Posterior and dorsal
d. Head and lateral
A nurse informed John that she was about to take blood from his antecubital region. What part of his body was she referring to? Later, she came back and said that she was going to give him an antibiotic shot in the deltoid region. Where on his body did he get the shot? Before John left the office, the nurse noticed that his left sural region was badly bruised. What part of his body was black and blue?
Jennifer fell off her motorcycle and tore a nerve in her axillary region. She also tore ligaments in her cervical and scapular regions and broke the only bone of her right brachial region. Explain where each of her injuries is located.
Mr. Garcia is behaving abnormally, and doctors strongly suspect he has a brain tumor. Which medical imaging device—conventional X-ray, CT, PET, ultrasound, or fMRI—would be best for precisely locating a tumor within the brain? Explain your choice.