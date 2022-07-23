Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Abdominopelvic Regions The abdominopelvic regions are a way to divide the abdomen and pelvis into nine specific areas for anatomical reference. These regions include the right and left hypochondriac, epigastric, right and left lumbar, umbilical, right and left iliac, and hypogastric regions. Understanding these regions helps in locating organs and diagnosing conditions. Recommended video: Guided course 04:21 04:21 The 9 Abdominopelvic Regions

Medial vs. Lateral In anatomical terminology, 'medial' refers to a position closer to the midline of the body, while 'lateral' indicates a position further away from the midline. This distinction is crucial for identifying the relative locations of structures within the abdominopelvic regions. Recognizing which regions are medial aids in answering questions about anatomical relationships. Recommended video: Guided course 03:59 03:59 Medial and Lateral