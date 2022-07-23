Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____1. Digital
<IMAGE>
Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____1. Digital
<IMAGE>
Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____7. Calcaneal
<IMAGE>
Using the terms listed below, fill in the blank with the proper term.
Anterior
Superior
Medial
Proximal
Superficial
posterior
Inferior
Lateral
Distal
Deep
The heart is located__________to the diaphragm.
The muscles are____________to the bone.
The shoulder is_____________to the elbow.
In anatomical position, the thumb is__________to the index finger.
The vertebral region is_____________to the scapular region.
The gluteal region is located on the____________surface of the body.
Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____4. Plantar
<IMAGE>
Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____ 6. Frontal
<IMAGE>
Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____ 8. Sural
<IMAGE>
Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____9. Antecubital
<IMAGE>