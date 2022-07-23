Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____7. Calcaneal
<IMAGE>
Using the terms listed below, fill in the blank with the proper term.
Anterior
Superior
Medial
Proximal
Superficial
posterior
Inferior
Lateral
Distal
Deep
The heart is located__________to the diaphragm.
The muscles are____________to the bone.
The shoulder is_____________to the elbow.
In anatomical position, the thumb is__________to the index finger.
The vertebral region is_____________to the scapular region.
The gluteal region is located on the____________surface of the body.
Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____4. Plantar
<IMAGE>
Which of the following groupings of the abdominopelvic regions is medial?
a. Hypochondriac, hypogastric, umbilical
b. Hypochondriac, lumbar, inguinal
c. Hypogastric, umbilical, epigastric
d. Lumbar, umbilical, iliac
e. Iliac, umbilical, hypochondriac
Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____ 8. Sural
<IMAGE>
Match each anatomical region shown in the image with the anatomical term that describes it.
_____9. Antecubital
<IMAGE>
Anatomical terms that apply to the backside of the body in the anatomical position include:
a. Ventral and anterior
b. Back and rear
c. Posterior and dorsal
d. Head and lateral